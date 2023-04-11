‘Brahmins are a lineage of Ibrahim’ remark: Singer Lucky Ali issues apology for upsetting ‘Hindu brothers’

After facing severe backlashes Indian singer Lucky Ali has apologised for upsetting his ‘Hindu brothers’ through a now-deleted Facebook post he had made on Sunday. He expressed regret for causing offence and clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

The singer said that his remarks were rooted in his personal interpretation of historical and linguistic links among various religious customs, and not meant to diminish or dispute the convictions of others. He added that he will exercise greater discretion in his online posts and language, as he now realises that his words have caused significant distress to members of a community.

In his new post, Lucky clarified that he only intended to unite people from different sections of the society and not to cause anger or distress amongst anyone. ‘Dear Everyone , I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all’, his full post read.

On Sunday, Ali had said that the name ‘Brahmin’ ultimately derives from the name ‘Abram’ which comes from the Biblical figure of Abraham or Ibrahim, who is considered the father of all nations. He also implied that the Brahmins are descended from Ibrahim. ‘The name ‘Brahmin’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmins are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations … so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?’ he had said.

Lucky Ali is the son of the famous Bollywood actor, Mehmood. He made his debut in the music industry with his album Sunoh in 1996, which became an instant hit and won numerous awards. In addition to his music career, Lucky Ali has also acted in a few Bollywood movies, including Sur, Kaante, and Kasak. Even though he has not been very active as a performer in recent times, he has a significant following among music lovers in India.