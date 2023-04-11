Rahul and Priyanka receive massive reception at Wayanad roadshow.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Kalpetta, Wayanad to participate in various activities organised by the UDF. This visit comes after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP from Wayanad due to his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.

The duo started with a roadshow called ‘Satyameva Jayate’ at the SKMJ High School premises in Kalpetta. The Congress announced that only the national flag would be used instead of the party flags at the event. The roadshow was greeted by a massive crowd.

Following the roadshow, a conference named ‘Cultural Democratic Defence’ is scheduled, where leading cultural activists of Kerala will participate. The two Congress leaders are also expected to speak at a public event in the evening.

Senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC President K Sudhakaran, Muslim League State President Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar, and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan are attending the event with the Gandhis.

In a recent statement, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘I stand for the poor, for the farmer, for the small and medium businesses. The BJP government is attacking these people, and I want to protect them.’ Priyanka Gandhi also addressed the crowd, saying, ‘We stand with you, and we will fight for you. The Congress is always with the people.’