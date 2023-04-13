Mika Singh salutes PM Modi from Doha airport

On Wednesday, singer Mika Singh posted on Twitter that he was able to use Indian currency at Doha airport in Qatar while shopping at a luxury store. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘giving us the ability to use our money like dollars.’ The tweet was sent out in the morning and has since received nearly 1.60 lakh views and over 5,400 likes. Twitter users reacted positively to the news, applauding the move and thanking Mika Singh for publicizing it. In addition to Qatar, Dubai Duty Free accepts payments in Indian rupees. According to The National, the new rule went into effect on July 1, 2019, and the currency is now accepted at all points of sale in Dubai International Terminals 1, 2, and 3, as well as Al Maktoum International Airport. Customers, however, are given change in UAE dirhams rather than rupees.

In 2022, Business Insider published an article with a list of countries that accept Indian currency. Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Zimbabwe are among them. However, each country has its own set of rules and limits on the denominations of Indian currency that can be used. Another significant development is that India’s digital payment technology, UPI, has recently been approved in countries such as Thailand and Singapore. In February, both countries signed an agreement. In addition, the government has taken a number of other steps to internationalize UPI. In the same month, the RBI announced that visitors from G-20 countries will be able to shop in India using UPI payments. The government announced last month that Indians in ten other countries would be able to use UPI beginning April 30.