Today, Additional Sessions Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s appeal in defamation case

The additional sessions court in Surat is set to hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against the verdict issued by the metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday. Gandhi has filed an appeal before additional sessions judge R P Mogera and has prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime. BJP MLA and complainant Purnesh Modi has opposed Gandhi’s plea for a stay to conviction in a criminal defamation case, calling him a ‘repetitive offender’ in the habit of making defamatory statements.

Modi has accused Gandhi of making ‘unfair and contemptuous comments’ against the court through his aides, associates, and Congress leaders. The metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark ‘How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname’ made during an election rally on April 13, 2019. In his appeal, Gandhi has termed his conviction as ‘erroneous’ and patently perverse.