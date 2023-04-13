Ulsoor Bazaar: First 3D-printed public building

Karnataka will have its first 3D concrete-printed public building by May 6. The Ulsoor Bazaar Post Office in Cambridge Layout will be the country’s first of its kind. Work began here on March 22 and is on track to meet the 45-day deadline. L & T Construction, which is building the Rs 23 lakh structure, hosted a media interaction as the project neared completion. Satish emphasized the strength of the 3D concrete structure, saying the technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) and the structural design of the post office has been validated by IIT Madras.

According to the release, 3D concrete printing has the potential to transform construction practices by speeding up the construction process and improving overall build quality. 3D printing technology deposits concrete layer by layer using a robotic printer in accordance with the 3D model drawing input. A delicate balance of concrete properties is required for the process, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter-layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing.