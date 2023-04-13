V Muraleedharan clarifies ‘Vicharadhara’ not RSS Constitution and denies calling Riyas and Jaleel as terrorists

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, has stated that the book ‘Vicharadhara’ (Bunch of Thoughts) by M S Golwalkar, is not the Constitution of the RSS. He also clarified that the RSS leadership has already made it clear that the stands taken must be relevant in today’s era. In an interview with Manorama News in ‘Nere Chovve’, Muraleedharan denied accusing the entire Muslim community of terrorist activities. He clarified that ‘Accusations were levelled against Mohamed Riyas and K T Jaleel because of their stand which supported terrorist activities in certain cases. Nobody has labelled them as terrorists.’

Muraleedharan’s comments come in response to BJP’s state general secretary M T Ramesh’s statement that ‘Vicharadhara’ contained what Golwalkar said in the 1940s and 50s and was, therefore, not relevant today. Ramesh’s statement was in response to PWD minister Mohamed Riyas’ dare, in which the young CPM leader had asked if the BJP leaders were so eager to befriend the Christian community, would they be bold enough to disown ‘Vicharadhara’. ‘Vicharadhara’, a collection of Golwalkar’s speeches that lays down RSS beliefs and objectives with an ideologue’s precision and clarity, had identified Christians along with Muslims and Communists as India’s three ‘internal threats’.