Amit Shah: BJP’s 2024 win will deter attacks on Ram Navami rallies in Bengal

During his two-day visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressed a rally in Birbhum and made a promise to ensure peaceful Ram Navami processions if the BJP is given 35 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Shah criticized Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policy, which he believes has led to attacks on the processions. ‘Once the BJP government is formed in the state, no one will have the courage to attack the Ram Navami procession,’ he stated.

Shah also questioned Mamata Banerjee’s ability to handle issues of national security, including responding strongly to Pakistan and tackling terrorism in Kashmir. He praised Prime Minister Modi for his role in the creation of Ram Mandir, claiming that it was Modi who ‘opened the gates one fine day.’

The purpose of Shah’s visit is to take stock of the BJP’s organizational strength in the state, ahead of the rural polls next month. This visit is part of the BJP’s ‘Pravas’ campaign to strengthen its organization in the 144 Lok Sabha seats it had lost by narrow margins in the 2019 general elections, as reported by PTI.