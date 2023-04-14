N.Korea tests a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile to promote its nuclear counterattack capability

North Korea announced on April 14th that it had tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-18, which will significantly enhance its nuclear counterattack capability. The country has warned its enemies to be extremely uneasy and fearful.

KCNA, North Korea’s state news agency, reported that the missile’s development will bring about a change in the practicality of the country’s offensive military strategy and extensively reform its strategic deterrence components.

The aim of the missile launch was to confirm the performance of the high-power solid-fuel multi-stage engines, the stage separation technology, and the reliability of the control systems with different functions, and to evaluate the military effectiveness of the new strategic weapons system.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, was seen in photographs released by state media, watching the missile blast off in a cloud of smoke and smiling in jubilation after the purportedly successful launch, accompanied by his young daughter. Kim stated that the new weapon would greatly strengthen North Korea’s strategic deterrence and reinforce the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack.

The KCNA reported that North Korea would respond aggressively with deadly force until the enemy gives up its idle strategy and foolish behaviour, so that it will suffer in endless fear. South Korea had stated that North Korea had likely tested a new type of ballistic missile a day before the announcement, with the launch briefly triggering an evacuation order in parts of Japan.

North Korea has criticized the US-South Korea joint military exercises as escalating tensions and has stepped up weapons tests in recent months. The latest launch comes days after Kim called for strengthening war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” manner to counter what North Korea called moves of aggression by Washington.