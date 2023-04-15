Amid Army-Paramilitary Clash, Indians in Sudan Advised to Remain Indoors

The Indian Embassy in Khartoum has advised all Indians in Sudan to take shelter and remain indoors following explosions and gunfire in the capital city amid clashes between paramilitaries and the regular army. ‘In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,’ said the Embassy’s tweet.

Tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, had been deepening over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army. Violence erupted on Saturday with confrontations, loud explosions, and gunfire near an RSF base in south Khartoum. The RSF claimed to have taken control of Khartoum airport and Merowe airport. Gunfire was heard near the airport, Burhan’s residence, and Khartoum North. Civilians were seen running for cover as artillery exchanges rocked the streets.

Both sides blamed each other for starting the fighting. ‘The Rapid Support Forces were surprised Saturday with a large force from the army entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there,’ said a statement from the RSF. It also reported that a ‘sweeping attack with all kinds of heavy and light weapons’ was underway. Meanwhile, the army accused the paramilitaries for the heavy fighting. The situation in Sudan remains volatile, and the Indian Embassy in Khartoum has urged Indians in the country to take precautions and wait for updates.