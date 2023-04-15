Chinese scientists conduct ‘landmark experiment’ by allowing AI to fully control a satellite

Chinese scientists claim to have conducted a groundbreaking experiment by temporarily allowing an artificial intelligence (AI) machine to take control of a small Earth observation satellite, Qimingxing 1, in near-Earth orbit to test its behavior in space. According to a paper published in the Geomatics and Information Science of Wuhan University, the AI controlled the satellite for 24 hours without any human intervention, and even directed it to take a closer look at certain areas on Earth.

These areas included India’s northeast Patna city, which houses the Bihar Regiment – the Indian Army unit that clashed with Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in 2020, and Osaka, one of Japan’s busiest ports that occasionally hosts US Navy vessels. The scientists did not provide an explanation for why the AI chose to focus on these two locations.

The aim of the experiment was to see what the AI would do on its own, according to the research team, led by Wang Mi from the university’s State Key Laboratory of Information Engineering in Surveying, Mapping and Remote Sensing.

This approach breaks the existing rules in mission planning, the researchers stated. The team was surprised at how effectively the AI was able to order the satellite in space, which has typically been operated based on specific orders or assignments. Satellites are usually given assignments during unexpected events, such as war or an earthquake, to make long-term observations of specific targets.

While AI has been used in space programs for tasks such as image recognition, drawing flight paths, and collision avoidance, this is the first time that it has been given control of a satellite, according to the team. The researchers noted that satellites are expensive with a limited lifespan, and it is crucial to maximize their value with new orbital applications.