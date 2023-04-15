Indian Railways adds additional Vistadome Coach in this train

Mumbai: Indian Railways has added an additional Vistadome coach in the Tejas Express. The train connects Mumbai and Madgaon (Goa). The coach will be added from today. This will be the country’s first and only train to have two Vistadome coaches. The first Vistadome coach was added to the Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express in September last year.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches have a seating capacity of 44 passengers. It has features large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring and an observation lounge. Wi-Fi service is also available in the coach.

The Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express runs 5 days a week. The train is not functional on Mondays and Thursdays. Mumbai and Madgaon are located at from each other, and The train covers the distance of 765 kilometres in 8 hours and 50 minutes. The 22119 Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 5:50 am and reaches Madgaon at 2:40 pm. The train stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kundal and Karmali. 22120 Madgaon-Mumbai Tejas Express departs from Madgaon at 3.15 pm and reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.55 am.