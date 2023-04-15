Mahindra hikes price of this SUV

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra has increased the price of its popular Thar SUV. The price were hiked by up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The automaker’s decision to hike the prices of Thar comes as the SUV gets updated to BS6 Phase 2 and RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms.

The LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant will become costlier by Rs 1.05 lakh. Thar X (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant will become expensive by Rs 55,000 for the. After the price hike, all other Thar variants are dearer by Rs 28,000.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Robot Vacuum Mop-2i in India: Price, specifications

Mahindra’s Thar is currently available in both 2WD and 4WD iterations. Thar 2WD variant can be bought with either a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine or a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit delivers 117 bhp power and 300 Nm of torque. It further comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. At the same time, the turbo petrol motor delivers 150 bhp power and 300 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed torque converter.

The Thar is offered in a wide range of colours which include Napoli Black, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Blazing Bronze and Everest White.