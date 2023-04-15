Netherlands to extend euthanasia for terminally ill children between 1 to 12 years of age

According to recent reports, the Dutch government is considering extending its euthanasia legislation to include doctor-assisted death for terminally ill children between the ages of 1 and 12. The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia in 2002 through the Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide (Review Procedures) Act, which allows doctors to end the lives of patients who are suffering unbearably with no hope of improvement.

The proposed regulation would only apply to an estimated 5 to 10 children annually who experience unbearable suffering related to their disease and meet strict criteria for no chance of recovery, despite palliative care. The Dutch government stated that for this group, the end of life is ‘the only reasonable alternative to the child’s unbearable and hopeless suffering.’

Under current Dutch legislation, euthanasia is permitted for terminally ill infants up to their first birthday and for children aged 12 and older. Data from regional euthanasia review boards show only one case of euthanasia for a minor aged 12-16 in 2022.

Doctors who perform euthanasia in the Netherlands must adhere to strict guidelines, including obtaining the patient’s informed consent and reporting the procedure to a review committee. In 2014, Belgium became the first country to legalize euthanasia for children of all ages. However, the legislation requires the consent of parents and medical professionals and must be limited to cases of fatal or incurable illness or chronic pain.

The euthanasia laws have been a topic of controversy globally, with supporters arguing that it enables patients to die with dignity and end their suffering, while opponents claim it is unethical and undermines the value of human life.