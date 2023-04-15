The Super Mario Bros Movie becomes the highest-grossing big screen video game adaptations of all time

The Super Mario Bros Movie has become the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, despite mixed to positive reviews. The film has earned $509.22 million, which is far more than the previous title-holder Warcraft’s $439 million.

The movie features Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy as the voices of Mario and Princess Peach, and was made with a budget of $100 million. Other notable voice actors include Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

The movie was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and the script was written by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows the story of Mario and Luigi, two plumbers from Brooklyn who are transported into different kingdoms after getting sucked into a Warp Pipe.

Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom, which is ruled by Princess Peach, while Luigi is in the Dark Lands ruled by the Koopa king Bowser. Bowser plans to marry Peach and destroy the Mushroom Kingdom if he fails.

He imprisons Luigi to manipulate Mario, whom he sees as a threat to his plan to win Peach’s favor.

In the grand scheme of things, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a small blip on the radar of video game adaptations. It’s not the worst one out there, but it’s certainly not the best.