Foods to avoid for better sleep

Getting sufficient sleep is crucial for maintaining good health. People who sleep adequately are generally healthier than those who don’t. This is why experts recommend getting 7-8 hours of sleep every night. However, many people experience irregular or shallow sleep, which can negatively impact their physical and mental well-being. Several factors can contribute to poor sleep, and diet is one of them. Certain foods can disrupt sleep and should be avoided at night according to health experts. Foods or drinks containing caffeine should never be consumed at bedtime, including tea, coffee, ice cream, desserts, and caffeinated chocolate. By avoiding caffeine at night, you can achieve better quality sleep.

Consuming acidic foods at night can also affect sleep quality. Therefore, it’s recommended to avoid foods such as sour fruit juice, raw onion, tomato sauce, and pizza at night. It’s also advisable to eat light meals at night and avoid heavy foods such as burgers, which can upset your digestive system and cause abdominal pain, cramps, and prolonged digestion. Additionally, consuming liquid diets at night should be avoided to prevent frequent urination, so it’s best to avoid watermelon, melon, cucumber, and water before bed.

Drinking alcohol before bedtime can also disrupt sleep quality. It can affect digestion, cause frequent urination, and disrupt the sleep cycle, leading to snoring and acid reflux. Therefore, it’s recommended to avoid alcohol consumption at night.

In summary, getting adequate sleep is essential for good health. While several factors can affect sleep quality, including diet, making simple dietary changes can help improve sleep. By avoiding caffeine, acidic foods, heavy meals, liquid diets, and alcohol consumption at night, you can improve the quality of your sleep, which can positively impact your physical and mental health.