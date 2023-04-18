False warning in cockpit; flight to return to Delhi airport

According to the airline, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar returned to the IGI airport here on Tuesday due to a false warning in the cockpit. SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi on April 18 after the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit, according to a statement from the airline. The light was later extinguished due to actions taken by the captain, according to SpiceJet, who also stated that all operational parameters were found to be normal prior to landing. The captain’s actions later extinguished the light. Following that, no sign of fire or smoke was discovered when the AFT cargo was opened, and the warning was determined to be false based on an initial assessment, according to the statement. The plane landed safely, and passengers deplaned normally, according to the statement. According to a source, a full emergency was declared for the SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar, which had 140 passengers on board. SpiceJet flight SG 8373 from Delhi to Srinagar was declared fully operational at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the source, the flight returned to IGI airport safely. He went on to say that the plane had been parked