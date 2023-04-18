‘Transitional Period’ : Virat Kohli Shares Thought Process Ahead of Asia Cup, Acknowledges Possible End of transition

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has recently opened up about the challenging phase he went through before the 2022 Asia Cup. Kohli reflected on his transition period and admitted that he was willing to accept the possibility that his upcoming month of competitive cricket could be his last. ‘The most important factor in that whole transitional period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything,’ Kohli said in an interview with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

During the interview, Kohli also revealed that he had to step away from the game when things became too hectic. ‘It became difficult in between. Things got very hectic. But then you had to step away in times, where everyone was going for more and more,’ he said. Kohli further stated that taking a break was a crucial decision and brought back the freshness in him.

Kohli, who holds numerous records in the sport, ended his lengthy century drought during the Test match against England on March 12. At present, he is playing in the IPL 2023 and has been in excellent form, scoring three half-centuries in four games. ‘When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again, people were like ‘oh you made some serious changes’. But I didn’t pick up the bat for six weeks,’ he said.

Kohli’s starts have proven to be crucial for RCB as well, who are still in search of their first IPL victory. In the first four games of IPL 2023, Kohli has scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 147.58 and an average of 71.33.