Crime can be analysed using AI and technological surveillance: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised developing the ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, and other critical areas during a review meeting with ministry officials. The Minister, presiding over the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior MHA officers, stated that greater use of Artificial Intelligence should be made to analyse the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus making cities safer for women, children, and vulnerable sections.

Shah reviewed the functioning of the MHA dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), Budget Utilization, E-Office, and Special Recruitment Drive, among other things, while taking stock of the status of implementations and compliance plans discussed in previous meetings. He also reviewed the work of various Divisions on their priorities and deliverables for the coming years, as well as their position on Atma Nirbhar Bharat, various Budget announcements, and significant pending issues.