Report based on Satellite images show that Beijing is now increasing its Antarctic footprint

China’s rising influence in the Indian Ocean has raised concerns for New Delhi and its Western allies, but recent reports suggest that China is now expanding its presence in the Antarctic. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think tank based in Washington, has released a report based on new satellite imagery indicating that construction has resumed on China’s fifth Antarctic research station for the first time since 2018. According to the report, China is making significant progress in the region after a years-long hiatus in construction.

China aims to develop new shipping routes in the Arctic and expand its research in the Antarctic, following in the footsteps of other countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, which also have research stations in the region. However, Western governments have raised concerns over China’s increasing presence in the polar regions, as it could enhance the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) surveillance capabilities.

The new station on Inexpressible Island near the Ross Sea is expected to include an observatory with a satellite ground station, according to the CSIS report. Experts and analysts believe that the observatory will help China fill a significant gap in its ability to access the continent. The report also notes that satellite images taken in January helped identify new support facilities, temporary buildings, a helicopter pad, and foundations for a larger main building at the 5,000 square metre station. Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.

The CSIS warns that while the station can be used to track and communicate with China’s growing array of scientific polar observation satellites, its equipment can concurrently be used to intercept other nations’ satellite communications.