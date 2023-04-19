UAE-based airlines extend flight cancellations to this country until further notice

Dubai: UAE-based airlines have extended flight cancellations to and from Khartoum in Sudan. Dubai based low-budget air carrier, flydubai has cancelled all flights to and from Khartoum until May 31.

‘All flydubai flights between Dubai and Khartoum International Airport (KRT) have been cancelled until May 31 inclusively. Passengers connecting to Khartoum will not be accepted for their onward travel. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and revise our schedule accordingly. The safety of our crew and passengers is our number one priority, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules,’ the airline spokesperson said.

Passengers of flydubai affected by the flight cancellations are advised to contact the call centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agents for rebooking or refund options.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains: Know how to check full list

Air Arabia flights to Sudan, meanwhile, are suspended until further notice. Emirates Airline has cancelled all its flights to and from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) until April 30.

Sudan is witnessing a civil unrest. At least 97 civilians had been killed and 365 injured in the civil unrest. The fighting erupted on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.