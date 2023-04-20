DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Netizens troll ‘Adipurush’ again for its ‘updated VFX’

Apr 20, 2023, 02:50 pm IST

Mumbai: Upcoming Bollywood film  ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut  will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, New York, on June 13. Actress Kriti Sanon announced this on Instagram. As she announced this on her social media, the film once again trending on social media. The much-hyped is trending for its ‘Updated VFX’.

Earlier in October last year, the teaser of the film was released and it failed to live up to fans’ expectations. For the same reason, many people expressed their dissatisfaction with this high-profile Ramayana rendition, but others accused the creators of ‘misrepresenting’ the story. Netizens called the  teaser’s VFX ‘poor’ to ‘Sasta version of Game Of Thrones’. Later the makers of the film announced that they will update the VFX and CG.

Now, fans were quick to spot the difference and shared their review on Twitter.

Here are some memes:

‘Brightness kam aur colour tone warm kar dene se vfx & cgi improve nahi hota, right?, wrote one . ‘Adipurush changes bluish looking hue to yellowish. Everyone: Adipurush VFX got improved, Adipurush VFX Update’, said another.

‘The way #Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don’t take account for what they made! There is huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about creative choices they made ?, tweeted another.

 

 

 

 

Adipurush film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was supposed to hit theatres on August 11, 2022, but the release date was pushed back to January 12, 2023. Adipurush will now be released in 3D on June 16, 2023.

