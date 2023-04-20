Record applicants for NEET; Majority of female students

According to officials, a record 20.87 lakh registrations for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG were received this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates. The National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the country’s largest entrance exam, followed by the CUET-UG. According to registration data, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, which is 2.57 lakh more than the previous year. The gender gap has also surpassed the two-million mark, with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. There are 9.02 lakh male candidates. The exam will take place on May 7. NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.