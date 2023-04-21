Celebs bid farewell to verified blue ticks on Twitter as Amitabh Bachchan makes a humorous request

Twitter has recently started removing the blue tick verification badge from public figures’ profiles under the orders of Elon Musk. Celebrities, politicians, and other global personalities have woken up to the absence of their verification badge on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood actor, took to Twitter and posted a witty request to the social media platform. Bachchan complained about not being verified despite paying the Twitter Blue subscription fee and requested the blue tick back on his profile. In his tweet, Bachchan humorously referred to the blue tick as a ‘neel kamal’ (blue lotus) and added that he needs it to assure his fans that it is his authentic profile. He also asked if he needs to join his hands and bow his head to get his blue tick back. His fans immediately came to his support, highlighting his predicament to Musk.

Bachchan’s request went viral, with Twitter users expressing their support and humorously suggesting ways for him to retrieve his badge. The actor’s request garnered over 40,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, with fans and celebrities applauding his witty approach to the situation. The blue tick verification badge has been a symbol of authenticity and importance on Twitter for years, and its removal has caused a stir among verified users. Bachchan’s request and the subsequent response on Twitter showcase the power and influence of celebrities on social media platforms.