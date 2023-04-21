IPL final to be held in Ahmedabad for the second year in a row

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Ahmedabad will once again host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final this year, with Chennai staging two playoff matches. The playoffs will begin on May 23, and the final will take place on May 28.

According to a statement released by the BCCI, ‘Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively.’

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity of 132,000, hosted the final last season, and the Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against the Rajasthan Royals. The Titans’ fairytale debut campaign concluded with a win in front of around 100,000 spectators.

Cricket enthusiasts are excited about the IPL playoffs and final, and the announcement has sparked a lot of buzz among fans. ‘I can’t wait to see who makes it to the playoffs this year and how the final pans out,’ said one fan. ‘I’m hoping for a thrilling contest that keeps us on the edge of our seats until the very end.’