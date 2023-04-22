12 held in extensive search for suspects after Poonch terrorist assault

Following the deadly ambush of five soldiers in the dense forest area of Bata Doriya, a massive manhunt has been launched for the terrorists behind the attack. At least 12 people have been detained for questioning and MI helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs have been deployed to aid the search. Officials have reported that the terrorists responsible for the attack have likely been active in the area for over a year and could include a sniper.

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh, along with Additional Director General Police Mukesh Singh, have been overseeing the investigation and visited the site of the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also present, as the agency is likely to take over the case. Initial reports suggest the presence of around five terrorists who attacked the army truck from three different sides using grenades and sticky bombs that set the vehicle ablaze.

The banned terror group, People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, there are reports that the banned Lashker-e-Taiba group may have been responsible as well. The area of Tota-Gali-Bata Doriya has been cordoned off and officials are using drones and sniffer dogs to locate the terrorists.

Five army personnel were killed, and one was seriously injured, in the attack. Top army and police officials have paid their respects to the soldiers who died and have sent their mortal remains to their native places. A high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, and protests have taken place in Jammu. The Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army have paid their respects and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his condolences.