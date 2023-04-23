Editor Fired for AI-Generated Interview with Michael Schumacher in German Magazine

According to a BBC report, the editor-in-chief of a German magazine that published a fake AI-generated interview with Michael Schumacher has been fired. Die Aktuelle has also apologized to the Schumacher family for the article. Bianca Pohlmann, managing director of Funke magazines, said, ‘This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today.’

Die Aktuelle published the article with a smiling picture of the 54-year-old on the front cover and the headline, ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview.’ The fake interview contained fictitious quotes attributed to Schumacher discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition. However, it becomes apparent later in the article that the interview was produced by AI. The Schumacher family has confirmed that it plans to take legal action against the German magazine.

Since Schumacher’s skiing accident in December 2013, the seven-time Formula One champion has not been seen in public. Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement, and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva. In a 2021 Netflix documentary, Schumacher’s wife Corinna said, ‘We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and simply make him feel our family, our bond. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.’