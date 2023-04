New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package from Ayodhya to Cambodia’s Angkor Wat in Cambodia. The 10-day and 9-nights tour package will cover the Indo-China region of South East Asia, including four major cities of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Also Read: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announce new service hoursĀ

The tour will begin from May 19 and end on May 28. that More information is available on the IRCTC website.