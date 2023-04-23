Keltron CMD refutes corruption allegations by Chennithala over AI camera sub-contracts

The implementation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras for traffic enforcement as part of Kerala’s Safe Kerala initiative has come under scrutiny. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the government of corruption in awarding contracts and sub-deals to procure and install the equipment, resulting in a cost escalation of the project. He alleges that Keltron, the state PSU contracted for the project, awarded the contract to Bengaluru-based SRIT India Pvt Ltd in violation of tender norms. In response, Keltron denies any wrongdoing and denies involvement in awarding sub-contracts. State Transport Minister Antony Raju has asked Keltron to answer Chennithala’s allegations.

Chennithala claims that the whole deal for Rs 232 crore was more than three times the sum first projected by the companies. He also alleges that the cameras were only ANPR cameras and not AI-based as claimed by the government. He said if the government does not disclose the details of the initiative and why the cost went up, ‘I will release all the details’.

‘In this, Light Master withdrew from the contract. None of the companies has any previous experience in the said work. Government is looting the public money by keeping the PSU as a front,’ Chennithala alleges.

He said that the government inked a deal with Keltron in 2020 to set up a fully automated traffic enforcement system. ‘Rs 151.22 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Did other companies participate in the tender? Has the contract been awarded following the tender criteria? Keltron should answer these questions,’ Chennithala said.