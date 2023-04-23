PM Modi to unveil South India’s tallest single-stone Hanuman statue in Thrissur on Tuesday

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate Kerala’s tallest single-stone Hanuman statue via online. The statue is located at Seetharama Swamy temple in Poonkunnam, Thrissur. The inauguration of the 55-feet high statue is scheduled to take place at 6 pm.

Following which, the prime minister will also inaugurate three shrines covered with gold, which were built at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The cost of gold plating was borne by Kalyan Jewellers MD TS Kalyanaraman, who is also a member of the temple trust board. The statue was crafted by sculptor Subrahmania Achary, hailing from Nadyal in Andhra Pradesh. The sculpture was scooped out of Allagadda in Andhra Pradesh with great finesse and dexterity, and the giant statue is a testimony to the stellar stone carving tradition of Allagadda.

The Hanuman statue is carved in such a way that the deity showers blessings with the right hand and holds the signature mace close to the legs with the left hand. Meanwhile, a laser show depicting various scenes from the ‘Ramayana’ will also be arranged on Tuesday. The combined cost of the statue and the laser show is likely to be around Rs 2.5 crore.