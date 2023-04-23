Pune Truck-Bus Collision Kills 4, Injures 22

A fatal road accident occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city, claiming the lives of four people and leaving 22 others injured. The incident took place early in the morning when a truck collided with a private bus on the highway. A police official informed that ‘Four dead, 22 others injured in a collision between a truck and a private bus on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Narhe area of Pune city around 3 am today.’ The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first road accident in Maharashtra this month. Earlier on April 15, a bus carrying passengers from an organization in the Goregaon area fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Raigad, resulting in 12 deaths and over 25 injuries. The Raigad Superintendent of Police reported that ‘There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus.’ The passengers were returning from an event in Pune when the tragedy occurred. These incidents serve as a reminder for everyone to prioritize road safety while traveling.