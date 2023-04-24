Devotee died of suspected heart attack

A devotee who had travelled to Yamunotri Dham died of heart attack. This is the second death since the shrine’s doors opened on Saturday, according to the authorities. Dinesh Paridar’s (40) health reportedly declined on the way back from the Yamunotri temple, according to Dr. Ritika Chauhan, who is working at the Health Centre Barkot. He passed away as he was being transported in an ambulance to a medical facility in Barkot. Paridar lived in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district’s Padhaniya tehsil.

Kanak Singh (62), a resident of Kaushambha in Surat, Gujarat, died on Saturday of a suspected heart attack while on his way to see Yamuna. Lakhs of pilgrims are visiting the Yamunotri Dham following the start of the Char Dham yatra on Saturday with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district to pilgrims. Following the death of 100 pilgrims on the Char Dham yatra last year, the Uttarakhand government announced that pilgrims over the age of 55 planning to undertake the yatra will be subjected to mandatory health screening.