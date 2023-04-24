Italy charges hefty fine on tourists for taking selfies in specific spots in the country

Taking selfies in certain spots in the town of Portofino, Italy, could result in a fine of €275 ($303), according to reports.

The town, located on the Italian Riviera, attracts many tourists each year, who come to see its pastel-coloured houses, restaurants, and boutiques. However, authorities have introduced no-waiting zones to stop visitors from lingering in popular tourist spots, causing ‘anarchic chaos’ that includes blocked streets and huge traffic jams.

Portofino’s mayor, Matteo Viacava, said the rule, imposed over the Easter weekend, will remain in place until the holiday season ends in October. The ban is lifted every day at 6pm for tourists who are keen to take a selfie of themselves in the forbidden zones.

Japan’s railway authorities have also banned selfie sticks across their network, while the UK’s Tower of London prohibits selfies being taken around the Crown Jewels.

In Spain, selfies during the Running of the Bulls event in Pamplona have been banned, with fines of €3,000 ($3,305) for those caught. Lake Tahoe authorities in California have also banned selfies due to safety concerns, after visitors were seen rushing towards bears in order to snap a photo.