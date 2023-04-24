State reports 545 covid-19 cases and 2 dies

The health department reported 545 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities in Maharashtra on Sunday. Following the new additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally increased to 81,61,894 and the death toll increased to 1,48,504. Maharashtra had 850 cases and four fatalities the day before.

In Mumbai, there were 141 new cases and one fatality, while COVID-19 killed another person in Ratnagiri. In Maharashtra, the case fatality rate is 1.81 percent. In the last 24 hours, 655 patients recovered from coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 80,07,335. According to a health department bulletin, the current recovery rate is 98.11 percent. The state now has 6,055 active cases. With 8,278 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested in Maharashtra now stands at 8,68,93,709. Omicron XBB.1.16 is the most common variant of COVID in circulation. So far, 789 cases have been found to be infected with this variant in Maharashtra, with five patients dying as a result, according to the health department. According to the report, 86 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra since January 1. 72.09 percent of the 86 fatalities occurred in people over the age of 60, and 84% of those who died had comorbidities. Only 13% of people had no comorbidity. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally is as follows: 545 new cases, 2 fatalities, 6,055 active cases, and 8,278 tests.