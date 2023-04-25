CM will be replaced soon: Shiv Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed on Tuesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will step down soon, but who will be his rubber stamp successor, amid various rumours circulating in state political circles.The Shiv Sena (UBT) said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that while the Shinde faction is busy saving the chair, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ camp is sweet-talking them and playing a different game behind their back.

Later, in an interview with reporters, ‘Saamana’ executive editor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stated that CM Shinde, who has returned to his hometown of Satara, could probably extend his leave. When asked about BJP MLA and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s remark that party workers see Fadnavis as the chief minister, Raut responded, The chief minister (Shinde) could probably extend his leave and stay there.