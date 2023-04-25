Unni Mukundan shares the ‘most electrifying’ post from his account

Unni Mukundan, took the social media to share the’most electrifying’ post from his account. On Monday, the actor shared photos from his 45-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi, calling it one of the best moments of his life. Modi, who is visiting the state for two days, met with young people at the Yuvam Conclave. The actor, who grew up in Gujarat, thanked PM Modi for the meeting and recalled seeing him from afar as a 14-year-old. Mukundan was on cloud nine when Modi greeted him on stage in Gujarati on Monday evening.

This is the most electrifying post from this account! Thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up! It was one big dream that I had to meet u & talk to you in Gujarati, actor wrote on social media.