Highway Closed after fresh landslide

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic on Thursday due to a major landslip in Ramban district, which stranded over 300 vehicles. The 270-kilometer highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, was closed due to a landslip in the Shalgari area of Ramban district, according to officials.

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic on Thursday due to a major landslip in Ramban district, which stranded over 300 vehicles. The 270-kilometer highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, was closed due to a landslip in the Shalgari area of Ramban district, according to officials.