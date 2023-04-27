DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Highway Closed after fresh landslide

Apr 27, 2023, 07:40 am IST

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic on Thursday due to a major landslip in Ramban district, which stranded over 300 vehicles. The 270-kilometer highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, was closed due to a landslip in the Shalgari area of Ramban district, according to officials.

