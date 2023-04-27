Today, Rajnath Singh will meet with China’s defence minister

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting the following day. Li’s first trip to Delhi since the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting will cover topics such as regional peace and security, SCO counterterrorism efforts, and effective multilateralism.

The meeting between Singh and Li may include discussion of issues along the Line of Actual Control.On April 27 and 28, Singh will also hold bilateral meetings with defence ministers from other participating countries to discuss bilateral defence issues and other matters of mutual interest.The SCO member-countries are India, Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Apart from the member-states, two observer countries — Belarus and Iran — will also participate in the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting this time.

It had stated that India’s ongoing engagement with the SCO has aided in the promotion of relations with countries in the region with which it shares civilisational links and is considered India’s extended neighbourhood.