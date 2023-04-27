Trolls in the DC fandom on Twitter angry as Amber Heard was not axed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

A group of trolls in the DC fandom on Twitter are expressing their anger after learning that actress Amber Heard has not been removed from the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as they had previously believed. The trolls have taken to social media to call for a boycott of the movie, with many urging others to do the same.

The reason for the boycott is rooted in rumors that Heard had been fired from the film by Warner Bros. following her highly publicized and contentious divorce from actor Johnny Depp, during which she was accused of defamation. However, the first look at Aquaman 2 that was recently screened at CinemaCon showed that Heard is, in fact, still a part of the movie.

During the court proceedings, Heard herself had suggested that she might be removed from the film. However, it appears that this was not the case. Depp, who was ultimately awarded $10 million in damages in his defamation lawsuit against Heard, had sued her for an op-ed she had written for the Washington Post, in which she spoke out against sexual violence. Although she did not name him specifically in the article, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit anyway.

Despite the trial’s outcome, Heard has continued to accuse Depp of both physical and mental abuse, which he denies. In the end, Depp was awarded $10 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million for defamation of character by her own lawyer, who had accused her of fabricating the abuse allegations.

The trolls’ anger over the situation has led them to call for a boycott of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it remains to be seen if this will have any significant impact on the movie’s success.