King Charles declines an offer from London’s Heathrow Airport to rename Terminal 5 in his honor

King Charles has turned down an offer to rename Terminal 5 of London’s Heathrow Airport after him ahead of his coronation on May 6. According to The Times, sources indicate that Charles declined the offer after speaking with UK government officials. While a government source stated that the decision was based on environmental concerns, a palace insider suggested that the King had no personal connection to the airport. Regardless of the reason, the outcome is that there will be no Terminal 5 named after King Charles. Representatives for both the royal family and Heathrow Airport have been approached for additional comment.

As an alternative to the original plan, Heathrow Airport will now create a simple commemorative luggage tag to mark the King’s coronation. According to The Times, Buckingham Palace claimed that the King refused the offer based on ‘government advice,’ but it is ‘believed’ that the ministers were following the King’s wishes. The palace further explained that obtaining the royal title for businesses and other operations can be difficult.

King Charles’ environmental concerns may have contributed to his decision to refuse the offer. The King has been a vocal advocate for climate change and conservation in recent years.

The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6 in two ceremonies, one at Westminster Abbey and the other a concert at Windsor Castle the following day. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the performers confirmed for the concert. While Charles became Britain’s King immediately after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the May 6 coronation will officially crown him as king.