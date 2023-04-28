Police create a digital plan to reduce traffic jams

To alleviate traffic congestion, the police in Uttarakhand have decided to try “OYO app booking style” parking. As a result, the police collaborated with the ‘Park Plus Mobile Application’ to provide the new app to 400 small, large, paid, and unpaid parking lots throughout the city. According to the scheme devised by Director General of Police Ashok Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Akshay Konde, vehicle owners no longer have to worry about finding a parking spot. They can now reserve parking with a single click. The new app will use GPS to direct the user to the parking lot. “Every day, there is traffic congestion due to the city’s acute parking problem.” As a result, Konde decided to go with a digital solution. The police claim this new traffic experiment will ease traffic congestion and also generate a source of employment for people.