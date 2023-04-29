Abhilash Tomy secures second place in 2022 Golden Globe Race, creating history

Abhilash Tomy, a 44-year-old sailor from India, made history by securing the second position in the Golden Globe race on Saturday. After sailing for 236 days, his boat Bayanat reached the French coast at 10.30 am IST. He is the first Indian and Asian to finish the race, which is a solo, non-stop sailing competition that takes sailors around the world.

The preparations are complete in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France, to receive Abhilash Tomy. However, due to sudden weather changes in the North Atlantic region, the organizers were unable to predict the time of Abhilash’s arrival accurately. Despite this, the organizers are thrilled to welcome him and celebrate his incredible achievement.

Regarding the race, Abhilash Tomy said, ‘It was an intense and demanding race, and I am thrilled to have been able to complete it. This is a proud moment for me and for my country, and I hope my journey inspires others to chase their dreams and break barriers.’

South Africa’s Kirsten Neuschafer, who finished first in the race, was given a grand reception by the organizers. Despite the final stretch taking a few hours due to windless conditions, Kirsten’s impressive achievement and Abhilash’s remarkable finish highlight the incredible endurance and skill of these sailors.