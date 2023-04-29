Blake Lively, a Met Gala regular, will skip this year’s event.

Blake Lively, who is a regular attendee and a fashion favourite at the Met Gala, has confirmed that she won’t be at the 2023 event on May 1. According to E News, the actor stated that she won’t be able to attend the star-studded event this year. However, she also mentioned that she will be keeping an eye on the event and the red carpet looks, which is based on the theme of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. Blake humorously added that she will wear her 2022 Met Gala look on her couch on Monday.

At last year’s Met Gala, Blake made headlines in her Atelier Versace gown that had an oversized bow, which she later untied to reveal green fabric. The ensemble was a tribute to New York City and the event’s theme, ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion.’

Blake and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child in February, and the couple has three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. Ryan shared that their daughters are excited about the new addition to the family. ‘They’re in. They love it,’ he said. The actor also expressed his own excitement, stating that they had to be excited to do it four times. ‘It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited,’ he added.

Despite her absence, fans will undoubtedly miss Blake’s fashion statement at the Met Gala this year.