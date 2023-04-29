Check out the process to view JEE Mains Session 2 results now available

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Mains 2 results on its website. The exam was held from April 6 to 15 in 330 centres across the country, with approximately 9.4 lakh candidates taking part. The provisional answer key was released on April 19, and objections could be raised until April 21. JEE Main scores determine candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2023, which is the next step towards admission to premier engineering colleges like IIT. JEE is known to be one of the toughest and most competitive engineering entrance examinations in India.

To check the JEE Main Session 2 results, candidates need to follow a few steps. First, they need to visit the official NTA website and click on the ‘JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 NTA Score’ link. Then, they need to enter their JEE Main application number and date of birth in the required fields, along with the security pin displayed on the screen. After clicking the ‘Submit’ button, the JEE Main Session 2 result will be displayed. Candidates can then check their scores and download a copy of the scorecard for future reference.