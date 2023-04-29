Know all pros and cons of vegan diet

A vegan diet is based on plants (such as vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits) and foods made from plants. Vegans do not eat foods that come from animals such as dairy, eggs, honey, meat, chicken, fish, and shellfish. Veganism is opposed to any kind of animal exploitation, including the use of animals in research and testing.

Here are listed pros and cons of veganism before you decide if it is the right diet plan for you.

Pros of veganism:

There are several benefits attributed to a vegan diet as long as it is carried out properly. It can help people lose weight and has been linked with a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers, such as colon and breast cancer.

A recent study revealed that people who follow vegan diet has low risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Plant-based diet may help to control blood glucose levels.

Vegan diets can also be high in iron. But this form of iron from plants is not as ‘bioavailable’ as the iron in meat. However, this intake can be boosted by combining plant-based iron with foods rich in vitamin C ‘such as oranges, tomatoes and peppers’ because vitamin C helps the body absorb iron better.

Cons:

Processed foods commonly include trans fats and emulsifiers which can harm beneficial gut bacteria. Poorly planned vegan diets may not provide enough niacin, riboflavin (vitamin B2), vitamin D, calcium, iodine, selenium or zinc, all of which are important for maintaining good health.

Vegans can be at a greater risk of becoming anaemic because of the lack of vitamin B12 and omega-3. This can cause fatigue and the inability to concentrate, especially in young people.

There is also an association between veganism and lower bone density, which can lead to an increased risk of fractures.