Preview of Thrissur Pooram fireworks: A glimpse of upcoming excitement

Thrissur Pooram, the annual temple festival that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world, is just around the corner. On Friday evening, the city was treated to a sample fireworks display that gave a glimpse of the excitement in store for the main event.

The display, which began at 7.30 pm, was a battle of extravagance between the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms. As the display progressed, the excitement grew, and the two devaswoms tried to outdo each other with their dazzling pyrotechnics.

‘Thrissur Pooram is a celebration of the spirit of Kerala, and the fireworks are an integral part of that celebration,’ said one local resident. ‘The sample display was a taste of what’s to come, and it was truly spectacular.’

Despite a brief interruption by rain, the display went on, and the crowds cheered as the night sky was lit up in a riot of colours.

The much-awaited festival will be held on April 30, with the ‘chamaya pradarshanam’ being held on the eve of the Pooram. The festivities on the day of the Pooram will continue well into the night, and locals and visitors alike are eagerly looking forward to the main event.