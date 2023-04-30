Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claims wrestlers’ protest has political motives

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has been accused of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, leading to their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. However, Singh has claimed that the protest has been politically motivated since day one and that the athletes have been influenced by politicians.

Singh also faces an FIR against him, and various political leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Arvind Kejriwal, and Jayant Chaudhary, have visited the protest site to support the athletes.

According to Singh, ‘This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protest, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians. It is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other Opposition parties. It’s evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation.’