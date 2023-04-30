IMD forecasts 5 days of heavy rainfall in Kerala due to cyclone and low-pressure system

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall over Kerala for the next five days. The weather office has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

According to IMD, districts under the orange alert can expect very heavy rainfall in isolated places, with a prediction of rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours. In districts with a yellow alert, the expected rainfall ranges from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

‘A yellow alert has been declared in five districts on Monday and in four districts on Tuesday and Wednesday,’ said IMD.

The heavy rainfall forecast is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast and has warned of possible landslides in hilly areas. The state government has also issued a warning to people residing in low-lying areas to be cautious and take necessary precautions.

‘The public should cooperate with the government and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. District authorities are instructed to be on high alert and take necessary action in case of any emergencies,’ said Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.