IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next five days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several states in the country. The national weather agency in tis latest weather bulletin said that South Indian states will witness heavy rainfall during the next 5 days. IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall over Central and East India.

IMD predicted widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during next five days. IMD also forecast heavy rainfalls at isolated places in Chhattisgarh on May 1 and 2.

IMD has predicted hailstorms at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh till May 2 and over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness hailstorm activity from May 1 to May 3.