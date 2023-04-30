Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal meet protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

With the week-long protest by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik approaching, top Opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met them at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday and announced their support while criticising the BJP government for “protecting” Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Wrestlers have been protesting since Sunday, demanding Singh’s removal and criminal charges for alleged sexual exploitation and harassment.

Gandhi arrived at the venue in the morning, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, and engaged in a lengthy discussion with Malik and Phogat. She told reporters that the government was shielding Singh and that he was facing serious allegations and should be removed from his position. At the same time, she stated that she has no expectations from the Prime Minister.