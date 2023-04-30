Weather agency to release heat index for better awareness of temperature perception.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started issuing heat index for different parts of the country on an experimental basis. This new measure takes into account both the air temperature and relative humidity, and will give people ‘a sense of what the temperature actually feels like’. ‘We are utilizing the temperature and humidity data at 2:30 pm for the heat index and the forecasts as the maximum temperature occurs at that time,’ said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra at a Media Workshop on Weather and Climate.

Currently, the weather office uses a formula of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to calculate the heat index. However, the heat index is yet to be validated for Indian conditions and uses the comfort levels of weather experienced by Americans in their regions. ‘We have to work with the health ministry to validate the observations for Indian cities,’ said M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The heat index issued by the IMD carried a disclaimer stating ‘not validated for India’, making it clear that it was an experimental forecast to educate people about the implications of heat on them. Ravichandran said the index will be issued to make such data more accessible to the public for precautionary measures. The heat index will be issued for the entire country every day in weather bulletins.

The weather office declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 degrees above normal for the day. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degrees above normal. As the IMD continues to experiment with the heat index, it aims to provide people with accurate information on temperature and humidity to help them better understand the implications of heat on their health and safety.